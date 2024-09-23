Murder charge after man killed in stabbing

Kunta Ceesay, 25, died from a stab wound to the chest [Family Handout]

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the street.

Shakawan Siddiqi, 32, is accused of killing 25-year-old Kunta Ceesay, who died from injuries sustained in the attack on Stapleton Road in Bristol on Friday.

The preliminary results of a post-mortem examination found Mr Ceesay had a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Siddiqi, of Wade Street in St Pauls, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

Two women, aged 36 and 47, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Ceesay’s family are being supported by a specially trained officer, and are being updated as the investigation continues.

