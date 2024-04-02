Murder charge after mother found dead at home

Francis Dwyer was found dead at a house in Birmingham [Family]

A man has been charged with murder after the body of woman was found at a property in Birmingham.

Relatives have paid tribute to Francis Dwyer, 48, who was found dead in the Tile Cross area of the city on Saturday.

Anthony Hoey has been accused of her murder, as well as theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

Mr Hoey, of Hall Road, Handsworth, is due to appear in court later.

Ms Dwyer's family, including her two daughters and grandchildren, released a tribute to her through police.

"You will be missed so much. We don’t know how we will get on without you," they said in a statement.

"A much loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel.

"You're missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you."

West Midlands Police said the force was in close contact with her relatives.

"Ms Dwyer's family are being supported and kept updated and our thoughts remain with them at this awful time," officers said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links