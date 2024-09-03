Murder charge mum accused of trying to kill her dad

Karolina Zurawska

A woman charged with the murder of her young son has also been charged with trying to kill her own father.

Karolina Zurawska was arrested after six-year-old Alexander Zurawsky was found dead at a property in Cwm Du Close in Gendros, Swansea, on the evening of Thursday 29 August.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Ms Zurawska, 41, was also charged with the attempted murder of her 67-year-old father Krzysztof Siwi earlier the same day.

Speaking via video link from Eastwood Park prison in Gloucestershire, she spoke to confirm her name before being remanded in custody.

Judge Paul Thomas anticipated that Ms Zurawska's trial will start in February next year and will last between one and two weeks.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police Alexander's family described him as a "very kind child".

"He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog, Daisy," they said.

"Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty."

They added he was "very clever and mature for his age" and spoke in both English and Polish, "often correcting his parents with their English if they got words wrong".

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, called Alexander "a delightful, determined little boy".

She said both staff and pupils were "devastated" by his death, adding that he had been "extremely loved and popular amongst his peers, staff and all who knew him".