Murder charges filed against 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Adams County
A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a young woman in Adams County about a week and a half ago.
A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a young woman in Adams County about a week and a half ago.
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge who presided over the jury trial that resulted in an $83 million award to writer E. Jean Carroll for her defamation claims against former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his rejection of his lawyer's unusual midtrial mistrial request was not a close call. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written opinion to explain his swift denial of attorney Alina Habba's mistrial request, which she made in front of a Manhattan jury as Carroll testified about her insti
The first-time parents previously claimed that the medical staff "propped [their newborn's head] on top of his body" to conceal the fact that he was decapitated
A medical examiner testifies that the pattern on the back and right thigh of a boy killed in a Westlake crosswalk matched the design of the front grille of an SUV driven by a Hidden Hills woman.
The 51-year-old was denied bond and remains in the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.
Police had repeatedly said no foul play is currently suspected in the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson
John George Todd III was found guilty of six charges in connection with the Capitol breach, including two felonies.
Miami Beach police are investigating human remains appearing to be a fetus that washed up on shore Tuesday. Police say it's a "unique call."
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
Paul Faye Sr. wanted to start a “domino effect” and inspire attacks on federal Border Patrol agents, the FBI says
Toronto police have identified a Mississauga man killed in a shooting in the west end early Tuesday.Issaïh Jünger, 18, was found with "trauma to his body" in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street W. at about 1:28 a.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.Police said "life-saving" measures were attempted at the scene. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Jünger is Toronto's fourth homicide of the year.On Tuesday, police said another
The man took at least six photos of himself and the stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, prosecutors said.
A Pickering city councillor is facing backlash from community members and her council colleagues after penning an op-ed saying she does not support the concept of Black History Month, which led to public outcry and some demanding an apology.In the op-ed, which was published online Sunday in the Oshawa Durham Central Newspaper, Coun. Lisa Robinson denounced the idea of celebrating Black History Month, arguing that "the race to equality is not the celebration of one race over another."We are so hu
The RCMP have charged a 30-year-old Montreal man after he allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post. Paul Clarissou was charged with uttering threats against the prime minister after allegedly making statements on his X account (formerly Twitter)."The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one's sense of security. Violent statements will not be tolerated," the RCMP said in a statement. "Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant
OTTAWA — A former RCMP intelligence official has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for breaching Canada's secrets law in what the judge called a case without precedent. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger handed the sentence Wednesday to Cameron Jay Ortis, who was found guilty in November of violating the Security of Information Act. Maranger said Ortis will be credited with time spent in custody, and he must now serve another seven years and 155 days. Ortis, 51, led the RCMP's Ope
Despite guidance that an arrest should be made in a domestic abuse incident, PC Devlin did not apprehend him.
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
Sarah de Lagarde has launched a legal battle against Transport for London after she was run over by two Underground trains.
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
The estranged husband of Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos pressured an employee to get rid of pickup truck seats that would later become evidence in the investigation of her 2019 killing, the worker testified Tuesday as he described getting tangled up in the case unwittingly. Pawel Gumienny, 43, is a key witness in the trial of Michelle Troconis, who is accused of helping her boyfriend, Dulos' husband, cover up the killing afterward. Troconis denies charges of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
The Indiana father previously sought protection from his son, saying he was physically abusive, according to police.