Murder detectives return to scene of torso find

Police have reopened a crime scene in an wooded area where an unidentified man's torso was found, prompting a murder investigation.

The remains of the man, believed to have been in his 40s, were discovered at Kersal Wetlands in Salford earlier this month.

Officers ended their two-week search of the area on Wednesday but have now returned for further enquires, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force previously arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder, who was later bailed.

Hundreds of officers, divers and search dogs combed the area by the River Irwell after the torso was discovered, wrapped in plastic, on 5 April.

His identity has still not been revealed despite a scan of DNA databases, with the body part containing no distinguishing marks, police previously said.

The search was called off this week, but the force has returned to the wetlands off Great Clowes Street "as a result of enquiries that have developed" in the last few days, a police spokesman said.

Det Supt Lewis Hughes said he wanted to reassure the public that the police's return was "precautionary".

Officers were investigating every piece of evidence "thoroughly", to give them the "best chance of finding out who our victim is and what happened to him", he added.

Police have urged anyone with information, photos or video footage from the scene that may help their investigation to come forward.

“If you have any information that you would like to share with us, or any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to my officers at the scene.

