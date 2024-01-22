Murder, firearms charges laid against 4 people in death of Calgary woman

Tara Miller's body was found near Okotoks last March. On Monday, police announced four people face charges of murder, manslaughter, firearms and indignity to a body. (piersons.ca/obituaries/tara-lynn-miller - image credit)

Four people have been arrested and charged in the death of a Calgary woman whose body was discovered near Okotoks last March, according to police.

On March 30, 2023, RCMP from Turner Valley and Okotoks found the body of Tara Miller, 37, near Highway 522 at 128 Street East.

On Monday, 10 months into the investigation, police announced homicide charges against three men and a woman.

One man is charged with murder while two men and a woman face manslaughter charges. The charges also reveal police believe a gun was used in the crimes committed against Miller.

All four are in custody and are due to make court appearances in Calgary in the next two weeks.

Gurprert Gill, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.

Greg Schuster, 30, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and accessory after the fact to murder.

Jared Burke, 24, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.

Shyana Popplestone, 25, faces a single count of manslaughter.

The fact that the court appearances will take place in Calgary indicates police believe the killing happened in the city.

The investigation involved Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and the Calgary Police Service.