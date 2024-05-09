Murder inquiry launched after woman stabbed to death in north London

Officers, paramedics and a specialist trauma team tried to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight in a north London street.

The Metropolitan police said they were called at about 11.50am to Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware to reports of a stabbing and found a woman wounded in the street near to a bus stop.

Officers, paramedics from the ambulance service and then a specialist trauma team from the London air ambulance tried to save the woman, but she died at the scene.

Detectives say they are investigating why the woman was attacked, as well as trying to locate her friends and family.

No arrests have been made and the area of the attack remains cordoned off while forensic examinations are completed.

Witnesses told Metro that the woman was stabbed several times and that the attacker was chased by members of the public, with one reportedly claiming she was stabbed during a mugging.

Met superintendent Tony Bellis, who leads policing in Edgware, said: “I understand the shock and concern this very sad incident will cause.

“I want to reassure people it will be investigated by a specialist team of experienced homicide detectives, and we will support them in their work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

“Local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. I would ask the community is patient while officers carry out this vital work. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer or your local policing team.”

The Met said that anyone with information should call 101 or contact them on the social media platform X at @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May.

They can also call the anonymous phone line Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.