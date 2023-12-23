Murder investigation launched after man dies in Brighton hit-and-run

The white van was reported to have collided with the pedestrian at Preston Road and Cumberland Road - Eddie Mitchell

Police have launched a murder investigation after a hit-and-run involving a white van in Brighton.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old man was hit by the vehicle at a key junction in the city at 5am and pronounced dead at the scene.

The white van was reported to have collided with the pedestrian at Preston Road and Cumberland Road before driving away from the scene.

Police identified and stopped the van in nearby Worthing later that morning, with the driver – a 40-year-old man from Brighton – arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

Police stopped a van in Worthing - Eddie Mitchell

A section of road was closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road - Eddie Mitchell

A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, and I’d like to reassure the public that a suspect has been arrested.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area as we seek to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“I appreciate this will cause disruption to local traffic, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Barclay.