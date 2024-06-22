Murder investigation launched after man found dead

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property.

Police were called to the scene in Mill Lane, Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, shortly before 09:55 BST, where they found a deceased man.

Although formal identification has not yet been completed, the victim is believed to be in his 90s. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

The arrested man remains in custody.

Ch Insp Steph McKenna, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, but at this time it appears this was an isolated incident and between two people known to one another.

She added that there will be "increased" police presence and reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, whilst investigative work is carried out.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

Related Internet Links