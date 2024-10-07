Murder investigation launched after woman's body found

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found in south Belfast.

Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street on 1 October.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that following a review of its previous engagement with Ms Ward, the case has been referred to the office of the Police Ombudsman.

"Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response," a PSNI statement said.

'Meaningless violence'

Head of Public Protection Branch Det Ch Supt Fisher said that Ms Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in the last six weeks.

"This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence," she said.

“As a police service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious organised crime.

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

Det Ch Insp Foreman, who is leading the Major Investigation Team, added: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss."

Police believe Ms Ward was last seen alive on 25 September.

They have appealed for anyone who may have seen or been in contact with her close or on that date to get in touch.