Murder investigation launched after women's sudden death in Corby

A murder investigation has been launched by police after a woman in her 50s was found dead.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Occupation Road in Corby at 08:30 GMT on Wednesday following reports of a sudden death.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A post mortem examination will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday, police said.

The woman's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers, the force confirmed.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.

"We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community.

"However, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened."

The detective added that a police presence would remain in the area over the next few days and officers would be continuing to conduct house-to-house inquiries.

