Murder investigation after man dies in Manchester street

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died on a street in Manchester.

Officers believe the man, 57, was hit by a vehicle in Olympic Street in Beswick, just before 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was "unresponsive" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it believed the vehicle to be a black Land Rover and no arrests have been made.

GMP has appealed for any CCTV or dashcam footage and also praised local residents who tried to help the man.

Det Insp Rachel Smith said: "I would like to thank the brave members of public who immediately came to assist the victim as emergency services arrived at the scene.

"This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life and our priority at this time is supporting his family and getting them the answers they deserve.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time. I understand and share the shock that this incident will cause the community."

