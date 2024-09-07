Murder investigation after man found dead with serious injuries in Huddersfield

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 59-year-old man was found at a property in Huddersfield, police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Park Road, in the Crosland Moor area, at 8.19pm on Thursday following a report of a sudden death, West Yorkshire Police said.

The victim - who had suffered serious injuries - was found inside the property, the force added.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said a murder investigation had been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox said: "We have extensive inquiries ongoing into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious activity in the Park Road area on Thursday afternoon or early evening.

"We understand this incident will cause some concern in the community and officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area."