Murder suspect manhunt after woman dies in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police said a murder investigation had been launched following the death of a woman in Plymouth [BBC]

A major police manhunt is under way after a woman died following a serious attack in a street in Plymouth.

Police were called to West Hoe Road at 20:55 GMT on Wednesday after a woman in her 40s was found with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital but died in the early hours, police said. Her next of kin have been informed.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, police added, and officers were searching for a male suspect "whose identity is known".

'Reassure the community'

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were "deeply shocked and saddened" by what had happened.

"The life of another woman has been claimed at the hands of a man," they said.

"It hits home hard."

Det Ch Insp Dave Pebworth said: "I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known and inquiries are ongoing to find him.

"At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public."

He said there would be a "heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area" as inquiries continued.

Cordons are likely to remain in place for the rest of the day, police have said [BBC]

"We will of course update the public once we have further information," he added.

"Cordons will likely remain in place for the rest of the day and police units will remain in the area."

There will be a heightened police presence in the area in the coming days [BBC]

BBC reporter Erin Black, who is at the scene, said: "The streets are relatively empty of people and closures are in place from West Hoe Road to the Port O Call.

"There are not very many people out and about using what is usually a really nice area.

"There were a few people outside Port O Call this morning watching the situation unfold, wondering what was going on.

"Everything seems to be open but on a very limited basis. There is no atmosphere here. It is like everything has been sucked out of the area.

"It is very grey."

A general manager of a shop within the police cordon was told to close to the public [BBC]

David Badham, general manager at Central Convenience, on Walker Terrace, said the shop was within the police cordon.

Mr Badham said when he arrived to work this morning, officers asked him to keep the doors locked and told him that he was not allowed to go in and out of the shop.

