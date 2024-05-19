Murder most necessary: why Agatha Christie justified killing

Can murder ever be justified? What can law-abiding people do if the justice system betrays them? This isn’t the sort of moral dilemma you expect to find in the stories of Agatha Christie or other writers of “the Golden Age of detective fiction” between the world wars. Their stories are stereotyped as cosily conventional. That supposed cosiness is today reflected in mysteries dominating the bestseller charts and TV schedules.

In detective fiction, though, appearances are always deceptive. There was much more to Christie and the work of her contemporaries than met the eye. In the years leading up to the Second World War, she and other British crime novelists wrestled with the trickiest puzzle – can it ever be right to kill a fellow human being? Christie and company weren’t sanctimonious, so they wrapped up their social and political concerns in mysteries so ingenious that most readers never noticed what they were up to. But the clues are there, if you look for them.

Christie’s most famous mysteries of the 1930s show her preoccupations with tantalising moral questions about the sanctity of human life. Murder on the Orient Express is a clever whodunit, but the central theme concerns justice. A ruthless criminal responsible for the death of a child has escaped unpunished. The story is all about how he gets his just deserts.

At the end, Hercule Poirot solves a tantalising mystery – but nobody is arrested, let alone charged. And Then There Were None, the bestselling whodunit of all time, handles the same idea even more brilliantly. Ten people cut off on an island are killed one by one. Why? Dig deep, and you discover that the answer, again, is all about justice being served in a realistic, rather than technically legal sense. Again, the theme is integrated into the puzzle so subtly that it’s easy not to notice. In both books, Christie shows a scepticism about conventional justice that makes a nonsense of the view that her novels are always comforting and cosy.

Christie’s interest in the nature of justice developed over her career and reflected changing times. When her first novel appeared in 1920, she and other crime writers reacted to the horror of the Great War and the trauma of Spanish flu by treating detective fiction as a game. The lives of everyone had been mired in suffering for years. Now people were desperate to have fun and this took various forms – such as solving crosswords, dancing the Charleston, and reading ingenious whodunits. Readers were challenged to solve a fiendish mystery before the great detective revealed all, often in a country house library. But as the Roaring Twenties clattered to an end, her books became even more fascinated by puzzles of character, psychology, and morality. The troubled state of the world gave them plenty of raw material to weave into intricate mysteries.

Albert Finney as Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

In 1930, Anthony Berkeley (a witty and ironic writer famous for creating the amateur sleuth Roger Sheringham), along with Christie, Dorothy L Sayers and a few friends founded the Detection Club, the world’s first social network of crime writers. The combination of economic misery and the rise of populist rabble-rousers in Britain and overseas made them fear for the future. Although they traded in fictional death, they were alarmed by eugenicists such as John Maynard Keynes, George Bernard Shaw, and a who’s who of Fabian socialists who favoured selective breeding.

The Club’s first President, G K Chesterton, raised his powerful voice against eugenics and Nazism, and the threats facing civilisation were a hot topic at the Club’s monthly dinners in Soho. So were real-life murder trials involving flagrant miscarriages of justice in the era of capital punishment. Among the cases they discussed was the trial of Edith Thompson, charged along with her lover with killing her husband. Berkeley argued that there was no real evidence against her and that she was “executed for adultery”.

Their anxieties about the true nature of justice were mirrored in the stories they wrote. Increasingly, they wrestled with the question of whether killing another person could ever be justified and, if so, when.

Christie’s fellow Club members included Ronald Knox, an Anglo-Catholic priest and prominent broadcaster who was the Richard Coles of his day. He dreamed up the “Ten Commandments” of detective fiction and mocked Mussolini in The Fallen Idol (not to be confused with Carol Reed’s 1948 film, based upon a Graham Greene short story). In Knox’s story, Gamba, a dictator, is shot after he has liberated his country on April Fools’ Day, “abolished the national debt and exchanged a flood of telegrams with the League of Nations”. Gamba’s death isn’t mourned and the culprit goes unpunished.

The Detective Club's first President, G K Chesterton - Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Knox’s fellow crime novelist, Milward Kennedy – a leading diplomat with the International Labour Organisation – explored how ordinary people might respond to the inadequacy of domestic criminal law in his novel Sic Transit Gloria. In a London flat, the hero discovers a corpse (whose name is Gloria) and takes matters into his own hands: “People talked of judicial murder: was not judicial failure to secure the just punishment of a murder just as bad?”

These doubts about conventional justice were shared by Richard Hull, an accountant who moonlighted as a mystery writer and became secretary of the Detection Club. In Excellent Intentions, which features one of the genre’s more odious victims, Inspector Fenby reflects that “to commit a murder because it is a Good Thing is a new idea”. Increasingly, it was in keeping with the mood of the times. Fear of miscarriages of justice at home, and the rise of ruthless demagogues who made a mockery of conventional ideas of how the legal system should operate in modern society caused writers – and their readers – to wrestle with a huge moral dilemma. Could it ever be legitimate to kill a fellow human being for the greater good?

Anthony Berkeley, who was Christie’s favourite detective writer, flavoured his crafty mysteries with biting irony. He flirted with the idea of the “altruistic murder” – killing someone for the benefit of society as a whole – in The Poisoned Chocolates Case, a dazzling whodunit with multiple solutions, much admired by Christie and Dorothy L Sayers.

English crime author and member of the Detection Club, Dorothy L Sayers - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Gladys Mitchell went several steps further by having her psychiatrist-detective Mrs Bradley commit murder not once but twice – in different books. She acts from the best of motives, needless to say. The same was even true of Hercule Poirot himself. He often spoke of his bourgeois disapproval of murder, yet he commits the ultimate crime in Curtain, an astonishingly under-estimated whodunit written shortly after the Second World War began, although not published until 1975. In his final message to his friend Captain Hastings, Poirot agonises over the consequences of taking the law into his own hands and confesses that he can’t be sure he is doing the right thing.

It was Berkeley, one of the crime genre’s greatest innovators, who showed the dangers inherent in “altruistic crimes” and he did so with ingenuity and wit. In Trial and Error, nice Mr Todhunter is told he only has a few months to live. He wants to devote his remaining time to a good cause, and contemplates murdering Hitler or Stalin, only to conclude that it’s too risky – they might be replaced by someone even more evil.

So Todhunter settles for carrying out a domestic murder, and finds the ideal victim, whom everyone detests. The snag is that, after he’s committed the perfect crime, an innocent person is charged with the killing. Todhunter admits his guilt – but nobody believes him.

Berkeley’s message is stark and compelling. Once we take the law into our own hands, however compelling our reasons, we enter a different kind of moral maze. Sometimes it’s impossible to find a safe way out. Agatha Christie herself came to realise that danger of trying to play God, as the murderer does in And Then There Were None. Four years into the Second World War, when the tide had finally turned against Hitler and Mussolini, she adapted her novel into a play. Significantly, she gave the stage version a brand new ending, which exposes a flaw in the killer’s attempt to do justice and is very different from the darkness of the novel’s devastating finale. As a result she offers the audience a sense of satisfaction – and hope that, even at the bleakest times, humanity will ultimately prevail.

The Life of Crime by Martin Edwards is out now