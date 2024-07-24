Hackney murder horror: Boy, 15, stabbed to death 'on visit to former primary school' in east London

Witnesses have described how a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a visit to his former primary school in Hackney.

Paramedics battled for hours to save the victim who staggered from near Benthal Primary School for about 50 metres before collapsing on Stellman Close on Tuesday afternoon.

A local resident said: “The boy used to go to the school I was told. He had gone there to visit a member of staff and at some stage he was stabbed. It’s an absolute tragedy. He came here on an innocent visit and ended up dead.”

A crime scene tent marked the spot where paramedics fought to save the boy’s life. Locals came out with pillows and towels before they arrived at around 4pm.

Tom Wiecielkowski, 43, an administrator who lives next to the crime scene, described the “horrifying” moment the boy collapsed at the end of the close.

He told the Standard: “The boy was wounded and had staggered to the end of the close where he collapsed.

“Neighbours ran out with pillows and towels to try to help him. Then the paramedics arrived and worked for hours to save him. They were giving him chest compressions and I could see he was still breathing.

“It was strange I could not see any blood but they were most concerned about an injury on his side. He did not say anything and the way he looked I feared the worst. It’s difficult to get those images out of your head.”

Police and paramedics at the scene of the murder in Hackney (Supplied)

Police have launched a murder investigation and have cordoned off the area as they trawl for clues and examine CCTV footage.

Two Lime hire bikes have been covered in police tape as detectives work to establish if they had been used by a potential attacker.

A mother-of-two on Stellman Close said: “The boy is known around here, he used to go to the school. He was so young, what is going on on this city that these youths are losing their lives like this.”

Dramatic footage from the scene shows paramedics working tirelessly to keep the teenager alive.

They put foil on him to keep him warm and used an array of medical equipment as they battled in vain to save his life.Tariq Shakir 41, a bus driver, ran out with neighbours to try to help the latest knife attack victim.

He said: “We rushed out after seeing the boy collapsed. He looked badly wounded and was very pale, to be honest he looked as if he was dying. His eyes were closed. Some neighbours used a towel to try to stop the blood before the paramedics arrived.

“The medics were amazing they worked for three or four hours. They just wouldn’t give up. It gives you faith in human nature at such a terrible time. They were heroes.”

He added: “We have had problems with drug dealing around here and once a bullet went through my window in crossfire. Still, a life lost takes it to another level.”Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing in Hackney, said after the latest killing: “The death of a child is devastating and my first thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Our communities will also be deeply concerned by this event.

“Urgent enquiries are underway and my officers are working hard to identify the suspects.

“Local residents can expect to see a notable police presence in the area as the investigation continues and there will be road closures in the Stellman Close area for some time.

“Our communities have shown their strength in coming forward to support the police in tackling knife crime and I ask for their support again after this dreadful event.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, leading the investigation, said: “We know this happened in a busy area during the day and there would have been people around.

“The suspect is believed to have run away from the scene and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Stellman Close area around 4pm to contact police.”

The attacker is believed to have run away from the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are in the process of informing his next of kin.”

He is the second teenager to be killed in London within 48 hours.

Rene Graham, also 15, was shot dead at a “family fun day” in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, Ladbroke Grove at about 7.20pm on Sunday.

Four men, two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of Rene’s murder and are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 5387/23Jul, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.