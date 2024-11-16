Woman's body found in boot of car in Ilford sparking murder probe

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in the boot of a car in east London.

The body of the 24-year-old, from Corby in Northamptonshire, was found in the boot of a car in Brisbane Road, Ilford, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Police are treating her death as a murder, and believe it was a “targeted” incident. It is being investigated by the Met police and Northamptonshire Police.

A Met spokesperson said: "Shortly after midnight on the morning of Thursday, 14 November, the Met was contacted by officers from Northamptonshire Police raising concerns for the welfare of a woman who was believed to be in a car in the east London area.

"The car was located parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford and the body of a 24-year-old woman was found inside the vehicle.”

Superintendent Steve Freeman from Northamptonshire Police said the force was alerted on Wednesday by a member of the public, with concerns for the welfare of a woman from the Northamptonshire town of Corby, around 90 miles north of London.

They launched an urgent investigation, which led to the woman’s body being found in the boot of the car in Brisbane Road, Ilford.

The residential street in about half-a-mile long, beginning at main road Ley Street and intersecting several other residential streets, before coming to a dead end at popular green space Valentines Park, which it runs alongside for 500ft.

“We are treating the death as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched,” said Supt Freeman.

“Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team and the Metropolitan Police have been working at pace to establish the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

“The investigation is ongoing and there will be continued police activity over the weekend in various locations, including Corby and Ilford.

“Although we believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public, extra patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days for reassurance purposes.

“Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help, and anyone who may have information that could assist our inquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”