Murder probe launched after boxer, 21, gunned down at Doncaster pub

A 21-year-old boxer has died following a shooting at a South Yorkshire pub.

Tom Bell died after the incident at the Maple Tree in Doncaster, which happened shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

The shooting happened at the Maple Tree Pub in Doncaster (SWNS) More

Tom was described by his former boxing club as a “great warrior” (SWNS) More

Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club, where Mr Bell trained up to the age of 18, paid tribute to the “great warrior”.

It said in a statement: “We are absolutely devastated to announce the passing of a great warrior who has spent a huge amount of time over the years boxing with our club.

“We are shocked beyond words to hear the sad news and would like to offer our sincere condolences to Tom’s family and closest friends.”

The shooting smashed a panel of glass at the pub (SWNS) More

Head coach Paul Harrison told the BBC that Tom had boxed there regularly before turning pro at 18.

He said: “[Tom] brought his happy, fearless nature into everything he did.

“Tom was an outstanding boxer, but also a considerate human being, who continued to visit the gym, inspiring and encouraging other young people, long after he went professional.

“We’re shocked beyond words at the needless loss of Tom’s life and ask that the community pull together to seek the justice Tom rightly deserves.”

A bullet hole can be seen in the window of the Maple Tree pub (SWNS) More

South Yorkshire Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

The force said Mr Bell was treated by paramedics at the pub in Balby for gunshot wounds, but he died in hospital a short time afterwards.

A spokesman said: “Detectives remain in the area today, carrying out inquiries, as they work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night, and who saw what happened. They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage around the Plantation Road area.”

