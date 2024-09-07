Murder probe after man found dead at property in Huddersfield

The body of a 59-year-old man with serious injuries has been found at a property in Huddersfield, with a murder investigation launched.

Officers were called to an address in Park Road in the Crosland Moor area at 8.19pm on Thursday following a report of a sudden death, West Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said a murder investigation had been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox said: “We have extensive inquiries ongoing into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious activity in the Park Road area on Thursday afternoon or early evening.

“We understand this incident will cause some concern in the community and officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation has been urged to contact police on 101 or by using the livechat function on the West Yorkshire Police website and quoting Operation Pulborough.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via the website.

