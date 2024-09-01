Murder probe after man stabbed three weeks ago dies

A murder investigation has begun after a man who was stabbed in east London three weeks ago died from his injuries.

Saley Beya, 38, was taken to hospital on 10 August after being stabbed in Forest Gate on Romford Road, near to its junction with Woodgrange Road.

The Metropolitan Police said Mr Beya died in hospital on 29 August.

Hamza Kamali, 28, of Stratford, previously appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on 19 August charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The Met Police said the force would liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service to review the case in light of Mr Beya's death.

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said Mr Beya's family continued to be supported by specially trained officers.

“We still need people with information to come forward and tell us what they know about this tragic incident," she said.

“Our inquiries have established that there was traffic in Romford Road, including two buses, and people would have seen these events unfold. There was also a car which had to stop in the road as the attack took place.

“I would urge anyone who saw this incident, or anyone who took images or footage of the attack, to get in contact immediately.”

