Woman found in the boot of a car named by police

The body of Harshita Brella, 24, was found in a vehicle in Ilford, east London [Northamptonshire Police]

A woman whose body was found inside the boot of a car has been named by police.

Harshita Brella, 24, from Corby, Northamptonshire, was found by officers in the early hours of Thursday in a vehicle on Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London.

Northamptonshire Police had been contacted on Wednesday regarding concerns for Ms Brella's welfare, which led to the discovery of her body and the launch of a murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “Although we believe Harshita was attacked by someone known to her, we are keeping an open mind."

After receiving a call about concerns over her welfare, Northamptonshire Police went to Ms Brella's address in Skegness Walk, Corby.

Officers received no answer and launched a missing person investigation, with further inquiries leading them to find her body.

Det Ch Insp Campbell said: “She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.

“Although we believe Harshita was attacked by someone known to her, we are keeping an open mind, and would appeal to anyone who knew her to contact us with any relevant information they may have."

The force said it believed there was no wider risk to the public but extra patrols would be taking place in Corby.

