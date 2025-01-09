Murder-suicide investigated at assisted living facility near Boynton Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a murder-suicide at an assisted living facility west of Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a murder-suicide at an assisted living facility west of Boynton Beach.
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
A jury in Perth, Ont., has found two men guilty of first-degree murder for killing Hells Angels recruit Greg Slewidge in nearby Beckwith Township more than four years ago.Crown prosecutors alleged Michael Clairoux and Lee Marazzo planned and carried out the killing of the 39-year-old at a legal marijuana grow-op on Sept. 24, 2020.They were each charged with first-degree murder in January 2022 and both pleaded not guilty.The jury started deliberating mid-afternoon Wednesday and came back with the
The four men and a woman plied their victims - aged between 16 and 30 - with drugs before sexually assaulting them.
Three teens face charges after a Marta bus driver, identified as Leroy Ramos, was killed, officials say.
When three young people walked into Jerry Sorani's jewelry store wearing dark hoodies and masks, he knew immediately what they were there for — that's when his instincts kicked in."I did not even think about it," he told CBC Toronto, thinking back to the October incident. "I just got up and said, no, it's not going to happen here."While one of the three intruders took out a hammer and started smashing into a display case, Sorani says he jumped off his work bench, grabbed a plastic broom handle a
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
The knife attack by Ellis Dismore was captured on a passing motorist’s dashcam.
Millions of Indians woke up Thursday to a deluge of news stories falsely claiming that the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 had been released from custody after the case against them fell apart.The stories were repeated in many different outlets, including the Times of India, which headlined its report "Four Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Released from Custody in Canada."CBC News has confirmed that the reports are false. None of th
Kurt Churchill — a man who beat a second-degree murder charge last September due to court delays — is fighting for the return of more than $435,000 seized from his home during the investigation.Crown prosecutors are battling back in court, saying the money is "tainted by criminality" because of Churchill's alleged connections to the St. John's drug trade, though he's never been convicted of a drug offence.Both sides have filed applications urging Judge James Walsh to decide who should keep the c
Thieves used two stolen excavators to rob the Scotiabank in Carbonear early Thursday morning, say police. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Once again, someone has used heavy machinery to rob a bank on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — this time destroying the Scotiabank in Carbonear.In a news release sent Thursday, the RCMP say thieves stole two excavators from a nearby commercial property, used them to break through one of the building's walls and grab the drive-thru ATM, which they loaded into a stolen pi
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
West Greenwich police made the horrific discovery on Friday, Jan. 3
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge against an inmate at the Sarnia Jail.Another inmate was found "unresponsive" in his cell around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.By the time emergency crews responded, they say the man was without vital signs and pronounced dead."Investigators have since determined the death to be a homicide and have arrested another inmate who shared the same cell with the deceased," the Sarnia Police Service said in an online statement.Out front of hea
Police in Spain have been given another 72 hours to question a 32-year-old man they arrested earlier this week.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
WARNING: This story references sexual assault and thoughts of suicide, and contains graphic language.The sexual assault trial of Const. Jeffrey Turnbull began this week in Hamilton with Turnbull pleading not guilty, and a fellow officer testifying about sexual comments, inappropriate messages and assault she says occurred in 2022.The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, also underwent questioning by the defence, which took issue with a lack of written records supporting he
A man from Slave Lake, Alta., is in custody and faces more than a dozen driving and criminal negligence charges, in connection to a vehicle collision last August that killed two motorcyclists and injuring several others.Michael Koochin, 38, is scheduled to appear Friday in the Court of Justice in Wabasca-Desmarais, a hamlet about 270 kilometres north of Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.Koochin is accused of two counts each of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operatio