Murder-suicide in Kentucky leaves man, woman dead, sheriff’s office says

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead, the department announced Monday.

The shooting happened Monday at a home in Laurel County near the Hal Rogers Parkway. The sheriff’s office said a man called the London-Laurel County Communications Center after receiving a call from a friend saying that he had shot his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to the residence and initially did not see or hear any activity from the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and found a 47-year-old woman and 49-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds in the master bedroom.

Investigators determined the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to the sheriff’s office. Their identities will be released after family members are notified.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by the London Police Department and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office in the investigation at the scene.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those who want to help someone else. Call 988 to speak with a trained listener or visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or more information.