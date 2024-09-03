Murder suspect appears in court
A Kenyan man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Boston, leaving her body at Logan International Airport and fleeing the country will faced charges in court Tuesday.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
Over the course of nearly a decade, a man in the south of France is accused of recruiting strangers online to rape his wife after drugging her with anxiety medication. He and 50 co-defendants, including civil servants and firefighters, are to be judged in a trial beginning Monday in a court in Avignon and expected to last several months. Between 2011 and 2020, Dominique P., a 71-year-old former employee with electricity provider EDF, allegedly incited more than 70 men to rape his wife while she
OTTAWA — A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
A 10-year-old has allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a former city councilman and his daughter, according to officials in Louisiana. Officers in Minden, about 30 miles east of Shreveport, received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two bodies inside of a house, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told ABC News. Responders found Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.
Four people who appeared to be sleeping on a Chicago transit train were fatally shot Monday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
Karen Lynn Gaskill Baker’s family was making plans to visit Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when she was shot in 2022.
Four people, including a gunman, were killed in Hawaii in a neighbor dispute when a man used a front-end loader to push multiple cars into a home.
Kyle Weilding strangled his victim, threatened to stab her and her dog, and smashed all the windows at her home.
Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.
KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The trip had been a long shot. Bob Garrison reminded himself of that as he stood on a pier a thousand miles from home. Behind him lay the tile-roofed beach town of San Clemente, California, his last stop. Before him stretched the Pacific Ocean, immense and unbound. Gulls cried. Surf broke. It was Monday, his last day. Garrison could afford only so much time off. And yet what if he was close? He had spent the last two days following up on leads, scouring parks, passing out
Penni Whiteside had been missing for more than two years before police in June found her remains in the yard outside her Myrtle Beach home.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
The teenager had joined the crowd gathered on Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames when he was stabbed in the neck.
More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody in Turkey after local authorities say they assaulted two US Marines.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.