Man arrested over woman’s death after Plymouth manhunt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found seriously injured in the street and later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a manhunt for Paul Antony Butler, 53, after the woman was discovered in Plymouth, Devon, on Wednesday.

He was located and arrested in Liskeard, Cornwall, around 20 miles from Plymouth, and is now in police custody, the force said.

The force will make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact with the victim.

The alleged victim, in her 40s, was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road at 8.55pm on Wednesday 22 January.

She was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead in the early hours. Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

A shop worker said she heard “screams” and people asking for an ambulance to be called at the time of the incident.

David Badham, who runs the Central Convenience shop on the street, said: “I had a member of staff working and she said she heard screams.

“She obviously then popped her head out of the door to see what was going on, to hear people saying ‘Call an ambulance’.”

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show numerous police cars and ambulances parked in West Hoe Road on Wednesday evening near to a post office and the West Hoe pub.

Several streets in the West Hoe area were cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence throughout the day.

“He is currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

“Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance and their patience while our inquiries continue into this incident.

“A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous contact with the victim. This is normal procedure in these circumstances.”