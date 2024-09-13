Murder suspect found ‘hiding under the sheets pretending to be asleep’ when cops arrived

Murder suspect Matt Washington Jr. was found pretending to be asleep when police arrived at his home, according to a report (Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

A murder suspect tried to hide under the bed sheets and pretend he was asleep when police were called to his home this week.

On Monday, officers from the Clayton County police in Georgia responded to a home after someone called 911 to say Matt Washington Jr. pulled a gun on his family, according to WSB-TV. The caller also said the suspect tried to pistol-whip his mom.

When police arrived, a person tried to say the incident never happened, according to the report.

Officers asked to speak to others in the home and found Washington hiding under the sheets, fully clothed, and pretending to be asleep.

Murder suspect Matt Washington Jr. was found pretending to be asleep when police arrived at his home, according to a report (Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

Washington was acting “strange” so police ran his name through a national database and found out he was wanted in Atlanta since September 2 in connection to a homicide, according to the report.

Clayton County police now say they believe the 911 call was a tip to get them to the home to find Washington.

No further details have been released about the alleged murder that Washington is suspected of committing.

He is now being held in the Fulton County jail on the murder charge.