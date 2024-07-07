Murder suspect ‘intentionally’ fired assault rifle during party at car wash: court documents

The 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two small children and a man at a car wash in far southwest Fort Worth late Thursday told police he intentionally fired his assault-style rifle at a place where several people were gathered for a 4th of July party, according to court records.

Kanard Trent Murphy has been charged with the capital murder of multiple persons. According to Murphy’s arrest warrant affidavit, he was trying to shoot a man who confronted him about some alleged domestic violence incidents. In the process, investigators say he wounded two people and killed 1-year-old Wynter Thouston, her 4-year-old sister Ivy Pierce and 42-year-old Terrell Winn.

A large group gathered at the Crystal Clean Car Wash at 7524 W. Cleburne Road on Thursday night. Murphy came to see his 11-month-old daughter, the affidavit states. The infant’s mother told police that some relatives don’t like Murphy due to “prior domestic violence issues.”

When Murphy arrived at the party, one of the relatives confronted him. Murphy and the other man took off their shirts and appeared to be getting ready for a fist fight, according to the affidavit.

“(Murphy) put the baby in his vehicle and when he stood back up he was holding a rifle in his hands,” the affidavit states.

Murphy immediately started firing at the man, who was unarmed, according to the affidavit. The man turned and ran, but Murphy followed him and continued to fire his weapon. A bullet struck Winn, a bystander, in the leg. He died at John Peter Smith Hospital at 12:20 a.m.

The man Murphy was pursuing ran toward a vehicle parked in the car-wash parking lot, the affidavit states. Four-year-old Ivy and 1-year-old Wynter were in the backseat. Gunfire from Murphy’s rifle struck the back of the vehicle and hit the two girls and their older sister.

Ivy and Wynter died a short time later in the emergency room at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. The cause of death for both children was gunshot wound of the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Their older sister was wounded in the hand and is expected to survive.

The man who confronted Murphy was also injured but expected to survive, according to police.

Murphy finally dropped his rifle when an unknown person shot him in the upper back. A bystander quickly picked up the weapon so Murphy couldn’t continue shooting, the affidavit states. The rifle is a .300 Blackout and matches the shell casings police found at the location.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man was lying wounded on the ground.

The Fort Worth police detective assigned to the case spoke with Murphy about the shooting.

“Kanard stated that he understood firearms were dangerous and that pointing a firearm at a person and pulling the trigger could cause death and/or serious bodily injury,” the affidavit states. “Kanard stated that he was shooting his rifle intentionally at (the man who confronted him) and attempting to shoot him.”

Murphy was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Friday after undergoing medical evaluation at a hospital.

“My heart breaks for the families who are waking up after the 4th of July, a day meant for celebration, to grieve the loss of young lives taken from senseless crime,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement. “We share in their grief and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”

Neighbors say the car wash is a hangout spot where people gather every night, not just on holidays, and they aren’t surprised by the bloodshed.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said a tragedy at that location was “inevitable.”

The man told the Star-Telegram that he’s lived in the area with his family since 1988. It used to be a peaceful area, he said, but in recent years the crowds that gather at the car wash every night and blast loud music have drastically affected the quality of life.

