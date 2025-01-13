Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man ran down and executed a neighbour he had caught stealing from his property, a Crown prosecutor told jurors in a murder trial Monday.

Eric Wildman, 38, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, 40, who was reported missing on June 7, 2021.

Joseph's remains were found the following month in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.

Crown prosecutor Bryton Moen told the jury that Joseph set out to Wildman's property in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements in the early morning hours with a headlamp, tools and a plan to steal from his neighbour.

"He went to steal. He never came home," Moen said during his opening arguments.

"He was hit by a car and then executed … What killed him were three gunshots, including one to the back of the head."

It would be weeks later before Joseph's body was found partly scavenged by animals, court heard. An autopsy determined Joseph had a broken leg and broken jaw.

Wildman, in foot shackles and a grey suit, sat with his lawyers and stared straight ahead throughout the proceedings.

The Crown told the jury that Joseph was "no angel" and had a history of using drugs and stealing.

“That, however, did not make it OK for Eric Wildman to kill him," said Moen.

Joseph's girlfriend reported him missing to police several hours after he had left home.

Court heard the woman went to Wildman's property and found Joseph's runners, black snapback hat, and orange and black headlamp. She also discovered his truck parked near a different residence with his keys and phone inside.

An agreed statement of facts read into court said a search of Joseph's phone found no contact between him and Wildman before his disappearance and there were no messages on Joseph's phone that indicated he had plans to steal from his neighbour. It also said there was no DNA located in or on Wildman's vehicle.

RCMP Const. Kyle Beech testified he was one of the first officers to arrive at Wildman's property. He said he found Joseph's shoes, hat and headlamp scattered throughout a field.

Upon cross-examination, Wildman's lawyers asked the Mountie how long it took before the scene was secured. Beech responded it was taped off hours after receiving the missing persons call.

"Have you ever seen a staged crime scene?" defence lawyer Martin Glazer asked.

"I don't believe I have," replied Beech.

Court heard Wildman rented a car and drove to Ontario days after RCMP searched his property.

Ontario Provincial Police found him at a residence near Belleville, Ont., and arrested him.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks in front of Court of King's Bench Justice Richard Saull.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press