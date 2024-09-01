Murdered hostages shot ‘from close range’

More protests have taken place in Jerusalem as pressure mounts on Benjamin Netanyahu - REUTERS

Six Israeli hostages found dead in a tunnel under Gaza on Saturday were shot at “close range” days before being discovered, Israel has claimed.

“The six hostages were murdered by Hamas terrorists with several close-range gunshots,” Israel’s health ministry said in a statement, adding that they were likely killed between Thursday and early Friday morning.

The deaths of the hostages has renewed criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, over his failure to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday to demand an agreement to return the remaining surviving hostages still held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel’s largest labour union, Histadrut, called for Israel’s “entire economy” to go on strike on Monday in a bid to pressure Netanyahu’s government into accepting a ceasefire deal.

06:58 PM BST

06:16 PM BST

Protest in Tel Aviv

Israeli protesters have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to agree to a ceasefire deal.

Protesters gather in Tel Aviv, Israel - Getty Images Europe

06:13 PM BST

Pictured: Killed hostages mourned

Mourners gather for the funeral of slain hostage Alexander Lobanov - AP

People attend a candlelight vigil accompanied by prayers for killed Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin - AFP

Mourners pay respects to killed hostage Eden Yerushalmi - REUTERS

05:26 PM BST

All schools to close in strike, says union

The teachers union in Israel, linked to the wider Histadrut movement, has announced that K-12 schools will only open until 11.45am on Monday, with exceptions for children with special needs.

Similarly, all kindergartens will close completely, with the same exceptions in place, the union added.

Meanwhile, a high school teachers’ strike which began on Sunday, unrelated to the national strike, will continue on Monday.

Monday’s national strike is only expected to last one day, though could be extended further.

05:19 PM BST

German chancellor joins calls for ceasefire

The German chancellor has joined calls for a ceasefire in Gaza following the death of six Israeli hostages who were found dead on Saturday.

Olaf Scholz said: “The news of six hostages found dead in the Gaza Strip fills us with sadness and anger. Hamas terrorists are responsible for the deaths of these women and men, with one of them having a connection to Germany.

“At the same time, it is once again clear that a ceasefire that paves the way for the release of all Hamas hostages must now have top priority. Other considerations should stand back.”

It follows a similar statement from Sir Keir Starmer earlier on Sunday.

The news of six hostages found dead in the Gaza Strip fills us with sadness and anger. Hamas terrorists are responsible for the deaths of these women and men, with one of them having a connection to Germany. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 1, 2024

05:09 PM BST

Six Israeli hostages ‘shot at close range’

Six hostages whose deaths were announced on Sunday were shot at close range shortly before their bodies were recovered from the Gaza Strip, Israel’s health ministry has confirmed.

“The six hostages were murdered by Hamas terrorists with several close-range gunshots,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“According to the forensic examination, the hostages’ deaths are estimated to have occurred approximately 48-72 hours before their examination (between Thursday and early Friday morning).”

05:00 PM BST

Biden speaks with parents of murdered hostage

Joe Biden spoke with Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, parents of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, on Sunday morning “to offer his condolences for the death of their son at the hands of Hamas”, a White House official said.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was one of the six hostages found dead inside a Gaza tunnel over the weekend - AFP

04:52 PM BST

Pictured: Israeli protesters take to streets of Jerusalem

Israeli protesters have taken to the streets of Jerusalem once again on Sunday, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to agree to a ceasefire deal.

It follows similar protests on Saturday.

Protesters block a main road to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly Oct 7 attack - REUTERS

Israel security forces move people attending a demonstration calling for the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza - REUTERS

04:24 PM BST

Watch: Netanyahu says Hamas does not want ceasefire

“Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement” for a Gaza truce, Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday, before telling Hamas leaders that “we will hunt you down, we will catch you and we will settle the score”.

04:09 PM BST

White House to speak to hostages families

The White House’s national security adviser will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday with families of American hostages held by Hamas, American officials said.

It follows the death of six Israeli hostages, including the dual Israel-US citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Joe Biden said earlier that he was “devastated and outraged” by their deaths.

03:45 PM BST

Pictured: Mother of killed Israeli hostage speaks at son’s funeral

Nira, the mother of Israeli hostage Almog Sarusi, has been pictured speaking at her son’s funeral in Raanana in central Israel.

Nira, the mother of killed Israeli hostage Almog Sarusi, reacts as she speaks during the funeral of her son in Raanana on Sunday - AFP

03:21 PM BST

Israel must leave Gaza-Egypt border to achieve ceasefire, Hamas demands

A Hamas official has told the Telegraph that Israel “has to leave the Philadelphi corridor totally” if a ceasefire is to be agreed.

“When it comes to the corridor, there is no compromise. There will be no (ceasefire) deal without solving this problem,” Basem Naim said.

Protest groups, including families of hostages being held by Hamas, have also called on Mr Netanyahu to change his stance on keeping troops on the Gaza-Egypt border, which they believe is currently preventing a ceasefire deal from being agreed.

03:08 PM BST

‘Entire Israeli economy to go on strike’

Arnon Bar-David, the head of Israel’s Histadrut labour union, called on all civilian workers to join the national strike and said Ben Gurion, Israel’s main international airport, would be closed from 8am (6am BST).

He said: “We are getting body bags instead of a deal. I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention might move those who need to be moved.”

“Therefore, I have decided that starting tomorrow, the entire Israeli economy will go on strike. I call on the people of Israel to go out to the streets tonight and tomorrow and for everyone to take part in the strike,” he added.

03:05 PM BST

Israel’s largest labour union announces strike

Israel’s largest labour union, General Federation of Labour, has announced a general strike will take place from 6am on Monday.

“A (hostage) deal is more important than anything else,” said Arnon Bar-David, the chief of the Histadruth labour federation.

It comes as pressure grows on Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas after the murder of six Israeli hostages over the weekend.

02:48 PM BST

Israeli military kills suspect involved in triple police officer shooting

The Israeli military said it had killed the suspected attacker who carried out a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday that left three police officers dead.

Israeli forces encircled a house where the alleged attacker was hiding in the city of Hebron, the military said in a statement, adding that he “was eliminated at the scene”.

Israeli police search the area where a vehicle opened fire to an Israeli police car and killed 3 policemen at Tarqumiyah district of Hebron - Anadolu

02:32 PM BST

Netanyahu apologises to parents of murdered hostage

Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised to Oxana and Grigory Lobanov, the parents of Alexander Lobanov, who was murdered while being held hostage by Hamas.

“I would like to tell you how much I regret and request forgiveness for not succeeding in bringing Sasha back alive,” the Israeli prime minister told them, marking the first time the prime minister spoke so explicitly about his failure to bring back hostages since Oct 7.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said that the Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman returned this morning from a visit to Moscow where he discussed Mr Lobanov and the other hostages in an attempt to “advance” the ceasefire deal.

02:09 PM BST

Tel Aviv to join nationwide strike, says mayor

The mayor of Tel Aviv has announced the city will join a nationwide strike on Monday in support of hostage families who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Tomorrow, beginning in the morning until midday, there will be no reception of the public [at our offices] and we will allow all employees to go out and support the families’ struggle,” Ron Huldai said.

The mayor of Givatayim, located east of Tel Aviv, has also said his city will take part in a strike on Monday.

It followed calls by Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, for a strike in response to the death of six Israeli captives whose bodies were found in a Gaza tunnel on Saturday.

עדן, כרמל, הרש, אורי, אלמוג ואלכס היו צריכים להיות עכשיו בבית. בחיים.

ממשלת ישראל הפקירה אותם, אבל מדינת ישראל היא אנחנו.

לאות הזדהות עם החטופים ומשפחותיהם, עיריית תל אביב-יפו מצטרפת לשביתה.

מחר, החל משעות הבוקר ועד לצהריים לא תהיה קבלת קהל ונאפשר לכל העובדות והעובדים לצאת ולתמוך… — רון חולדאי (@Ron_Huldai) September 1, 2024

02:02 PM BST

Hostage killings ‘horrific and senseless’, says Starmer

The Prime Minister has said he is “completely shocked” by the killing of six hostages who were captured by Hamas on Oct 7 and found by Israeli forces inside a Gaza tunnel on Saturday.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.

“Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering.”

I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.



Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2024

01:32 PM BST

Israeli defence minister urges deal to return hostages

Israel’s defence minister has called for a ceasefire deal in Gaza in order to facilitate the return of the hostages still being held by Hamas.

Yoav Gallant said: “It’s too late for the abductees who were murdered in cold blood. The abductees who remain in the captivity of Hamas must be returned home.”

Mr Gallant also called for the reversal of a decision to keep troops in the so-called Philadelphi corridor, along the southern edge of Gaza, which is seen as a major obstacle in facilitating a ceasefire deal.

Mr Gallant has clashed repeatedly with Mr Netanyahu and hardline religious nationalist ministers over the need to reach a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and others at the 'pit' at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv - Maayan Toaf

01:13 PM BST

Israeli mayor declares strike in blow to Netanyahu

The mayor of Givatayim, an Israeli city located east of Tel Aviv, has declared that a general strike will take place on Monday in a fresh blow to Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli prime minister has been under increasing pressure to agree to a ceasefire deal that would see the return of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.

“The idea that military pressure will return hostages has collapsed,” Ran Kunik said.

It followed calls by Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, for a strike in response to the death of six Israeli captives whose bodies were found in a Gaza tunnel on Saturday.

12:58 PM BST

Watch: Israeli forces at scene of triple killing

Dozens of Israeli troops were seen at the site where three police officers were killed in a shooting on Sunday.

Arik Ben Eliyahu, Hadas Branch, and Roni Shakuri were killed near the Palestinian city of Tarqumiyah in the southern West Bank.

12:48 PM BST

‘Murdered’ hostages were due to be released

Several of the Israeli hostages who were found dead in a Gaza tunnel were due to be released in a proposed prisoner exchange deal, a senior Hamas official said on Sunday.

“Some of the names of the captives announced as found by the (Israeli) occupier... were part of the list of hostages to be released that Hamas had approved” in a potential exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, the anonymous official said.

It comes after a senior Israeli official told the Telegraph that at least three of the hostages were due to be exchanged in a ceasefire deal that recently collapsed.

“Hersh, Carmel and Eden were all on the list of hostages set to be released in the July 2 ceasefire proposal presented by Biden. We could have saved them,” the official said.

Israel said the captives were “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists” shortly before being found by Israeli troops - potentially only one or two days before being found.

But Hamas has so far denied responsibility for their deaths, saying the hostages were killed by “Zionist bombing”.

Six hostages captured by Hamas who were found by Israeli forces inside a Gaza tunnel were killed within the last 48 hours - REUTERS

12:41 PM BST

Hostages killed by Hamas ‘shot in the head’

Six hostages abducted by Hamas who were found dead in a Gaza tunnel were found with gunshot wounds to the head, a source familiar with the subject told the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that autopsies showed they were murdered in the last 48 hours.



12:16 PM BST

Israeli police officers killed in West Bank attack named

Three police officers who were killed in a shooting attack in the southern West Bank on Sunday have been named as Arik Ben Eliyahu, Hadas Branch, and Roni Shakuri.

The fatal shooting was carried out near the Palestinian city of Tarqumiyah in the southern West Bank, according to Israeli officials.

The three fallen Israeli Police officers. https://t.co/GDPy4TkS6C pic.twitter.com/o3sjPLC5AZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 1, 2024

11:52 AM BST

Death toll in Gaza reaches 40,738, says health ministry

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 40,738 since the war began on October 7, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said.

It said that 94,154 have also been injured during that time.

Health authorities do not differentiate between civilians and fighters in their death toll count.

Members of the Israeli military operate in what they say is the Jenin Area - REUTERS

Israeli security forces and rescue services check the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank city of Tarkumiya - AP

11:36 AM BST

Explosions and gunfire in West Bank in Hamas fightback

Three Israeli police officers were killed on Sunday in a shooting attack which Hamas said its fighters carried out near the Palestinian city of Tarqumiyah in the southern West Bank.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s medical emergency service, said on Sunday that two men and a woman had been killed in a “very severe attack” as explosions and gunfire were heard across the West Bank.

“We saw a vehicle with bullet marks on a mound beside the road,” the emergency service said in a statement, quoting two of its paramedics at the scene.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the terror group described as a “natural response” to the “war of genocide in the Gaza strip and Zionist crimes in the West Bank”.

The shooting comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue a widespread operation across the northern West Bank, which was launched on Wednesday.

At least 22 Palestinians have been killed in a series of counter-terror raids across four West Bank cities, including 14 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

A member of Israel's security forces takes position in the area of a shooting attack against Israelis near the Tarqumiya crossing in the West Bank - AFP

11:30 AM BST

Israeli finance minister warns of ‘second Oct 7’

Israel’s finance minister has warned another Oct 7-style attack could happen unless Israel carries out a “preemptive strike” against terrorism.

“We are a step away from October 7 in Judea and Samaria and the center of the country,” Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday.

“We need to do now what we didn’t do that cursed night and launch a preemptive strike and strike terror hard. Gazan, West Bank, and Lebanese terror are one part of the Iranian choke ring. We are committed to eliminating terrorism on all fronts.”

10:58 AM BST

Gaza hostages found dead ‘approved’ for potential swap

Hamas had “approved” the release of several of the six Israeli hostages who were found dead in a Gaza tunnel, an official claimed on Sunday.

“Some of the names of the captives announced as found by the (Israeli) occupier... were part of the list of hostages to be released that Hamas had approved” in a potential exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, the official told AFP.

"Hamas still holds 101 hostages in Gaza, including women, children, and the elderly. We will not stop until every hostage is brought home."



The IDF International Spokesperson, @LTC_Shoshani , regarding the recovery of the bodies of 6 hostages: pic.twitter.com/JXKFJRZbQc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2024

10:53 AM BST

Israeli hostage’s sister injured in protest against Netanyahu government

The sister of a hostage being held in captivity by Hamas was injured after being hit by a police officer riding a horse during protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Israeli capital to call for a hostage deal and protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Natalie Atedgi, the sister of hostage Matan Zangauker, was taken to hospital following the incident.

The Department for Internal Police Investigations (DIPI) has said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Israeli people stage a protest demanding a hostage swap deal and a ceasefire in Gaza - Anadolu

10:41 AM BST

Biden ‘devastated and outraged’ by hostage killings

Joe Biden said he was “devastated and outraged” by the deaths of six Israeli hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a dual Israeli-US citizen.

“I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to [his parents] and am heartbroken by the news of his death,” the US president said.

“It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” he added.

10:24 AM BST

‘Instead of freeing terrorists, shoot them in the head’

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, called for terrorists to be “shot in the head” on Sunday as he visited the area of the deadly attack on three Israeli police officers.

“Right to life (of Israelis) is more important than freedom of movement of PA (Palestinian Authority) residents,” he said.

“Instead of freeing terrorists, shoot them in the head.”

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's national security minister, during an interview in his office at the Knesset in Jerusalem - Bloomberg

10:08 AM BST

Polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

The United Nations and Palestinian health authorities began a campaign on Sunday to vaccinate 640,000 children against polio following the disease’s reemergence for the first time in 25 years.

Israel and Hamas agreed to brief pauses in their 11-month war in Gaza to allow the campaign to go ahead.

It is not clear how the strain arrived in Gaza but genetic sequencing showed that it resembles a variant found in Egypt that could have been introduced from September 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The UN health body said that a drop in routine vaccinations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Gaza, likely contributed to its re-emergence.

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip - REUTERS

A health worker administers the Polio vaccine to a baby in Zawayda in the central Gaza Stri - AFP

10:00 AM BST

Hostages found dead in tunnel were ‘brutally murdered’ by Hamas

The bodies of six hostages were found by Israeli special forces in a tunnel in Gaza on Saturday.

Israel said the captives were “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them”.

The hostages were all kidnapped on Oct 7 and were found in Rafah roughly one km from the tunnel from where Qaid Al-Alkadi, another hostage, was found earlier this week.

Among those found on Saturday was Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli, who was seen alive with a hand missing in a proof-of-life video published by Hamas earlier this year.

The others discovered were Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi.

A senior Israeli official told the Telegraph that at least three of the hostages were due to be exchanged in a ceasefire deal that recently collapsed.

Read the full story here.

A woman walks next to the poster depicting Alexander Lobanov, whose body was retrieved from Gaza, displayed together with the posters of other hostages kidnapped by Hamas - REUTERS

09:49 AM BST

Netanyahu vows to ‘settle score’ with Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to “settle the score” with Hamas after the military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a Gaza tunnel.

“Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement” for a Gaza truce, the Israeli prime minister said in a statement, telling Hamas leaders that “we will hunt you down, we will catch you and we will settle the score”.

Mr Netanyahu also accused Hamas of carrying out a shooting attack earlier on Sunday near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

“We are fighting on all fronts against a cruel enemy who wants to murder us all. Just this morning, he murdered three policemen in Hebron,” he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, vowed to "hunt down" Hamas fighters - GPO

09:44 AM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

We’re bringing you the latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war.

