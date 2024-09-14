Murdered marathoner could not outrun domestic violence

STORY: Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei lived out her final days at the home she built in Kenya's highlands, just two hours from a site famous as a training ground for elite athletes just like her.

The marathoner competed for her native Uganda in the Paris Olympics this past summer.

But Cheptegei could not outrun the deadly violence that pursued her - and women like her - in Kenya.

Police say a former boyfriend named Dickson Ndiema Marangach ambushed her in her home on September 1.

They say he attacked her sister with a machete, then doused Cheptegei with gasoline and set her on fire.

Cheptegei died four days later from burns to more than 80 percent of her body. Marangach died on September 9, also from burn injuries.

Rebecca's father, Joseph Cheptegei, described his daughter as a good girl, obedient and happy. But she was also strong and independent.

Joseph told Reuters Rebecca ended the relationship with Marangach in January. He alleged Marangach beat her up, broke her phone and sent men to try to intimidate her into handing over her land and house.

Her father said that at least three times this year, Cheptegei had reported her ex-boyfriend to police for threats and physical abuse.

And he blames police inaction for his daughter's death.

Cheptegei's killing so soon after the athlete had competed for Uganda in the Paris Olympics shocked the world.

But it also sheds light on the dark side of success for female athletes in Kenya's patriarchal society – in which they can become targets for predatory men.

Cheptegei was the third female runner to be killed in Kenya since 2021, allegedly by romantic partners.

It’s a pattern familiar to Esther Chemtai, a 24-year-old fellow athlete.

She says she was in an abusive relationship with a man who wanted her to hand over all her earnings to him.

:: "They will not agree to break the relationship because you are the one providing everything, you pay the rent the land is registered under your name everything is in your name, so they see that if you move from that relationship, they won't have anything in his life."

Dennis Chepkongin is a retired runner who knew Cheptegei and was friends with her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Marangach. He told Reuters Cheptegei's winnings changed the couple's lifestyle.

:: "When Rebecca came just within a year, Dickson was no more depending on me, that is how his life changed. After Rebecca ran some races they got some money so they had to start their own life of which they were doing very well until just recently last year."

He said he advised Marangach to stay away from Cheptegei after the breakup. Then, on September 1, he said his friend called and asked if he could borrow a lighter. He declined the request. Later, he learned about the attack.

:: "Little did I know that maybe he was going to use it to burn Rebecca."

[Joan Chelimo] "It's very sad that we had to lose another life."

Joan Chelimo co-founded Tirop's Angels. The non-profit was established to support domestic violence victims after Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death in 2021.

Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, has been charged with her murder.

Chelimo said athletic success can bring a windfall of money to poor women, and the greed of those who want to exploit them.

"We're really hoping that most part of our education will educate not only the athletes also but part of the community like the family because these things are very cultural."