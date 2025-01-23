Murdered Traitors star says they would never be that judgemental in real life

Murdered Traitors star Joe Scott says the hit BBC series “wasn’t real life” so he was forced into being judgemental as he defended his decisions on the show and outlined what he would do differently.

In the final week of the third season of the BBC One show, Joe was kicked off the show by traitors Minah Shannon and Charlotte Berman, who said they chose to murder him for being a “loud voice” at roundtables in Wednesday’s episode.

The show sees contestants decide to banish players they do not trust, and believe are traitors. If any traitors are left at the end, they steal the prize money from the faithful players.

Joe was the latest to be murdered in series three of The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Southampton-based teacher and faithful Joe told the PA news agency that he got it “drastically wrong a lot of the time”, going after faithful players, including Kasim Ahmed in a memorable episode where he suspected the Cambridge doctor after he made a toast to another contestant in Welsh and defended traitor Linda Rands.

Joe added that he was “confident with my convictions” as he felt he needed “evidence” and did not “want to throw someone under the bus, if, if I’m wrong”, such as Minah, a traitor who was banished by her fellow players in the latest episode.

Joe also said that the players “sort of gave up” trying to vote out Linda, despite her actions causing suspicions since the beginning of the show, as they did not have the votes at the roundtable.

Defending his decision to go after Kasim, he said: “I was fully on the Linda train with Jake, she was the only one I was right with.

“But in the end, we were like, there’s not enough support. And we were almost like, ‘it’s easier keeping a traitor in that we know of’. But we thought there’s bigger fish to fry. Go for the big fish.

“While Linda’s still in (we thought) she probably won’t murder you. So it was almost like we’ll keep her on the back burner until we’ve got enough support from other people.”

Linda, one of the contestants in series three of BBC’s The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC)

When asked what he learned from the experience he said: “There is part of me that thinks ‘don’t be so judgmental’, but then I think that wasn’t real life, that was a game.

“We had to make judgments in a game to find out who was lying to us. And in real life, I wouldn’t be like that. I would be a bit like, ‘okay, take a step back’ but I think if I was to play the game again, even if I was confident with my convictions, I might keep them a little bit quieter for a little bit longer.”

Joe also said he is “backing his fellow faithfuls”, which include Alexander, Leanne, Francesca and Jake, for the final on Friday after Charlotte recruited faithful Freddie as a new traitor for the final murder of the series.

Joe, a teacher originally from Yorkshire, said he has had a “mixed reaction” to his appearance from viewers who he said have not seen “all sides of me”, despite many eliminated contestants praising his energetic and funny nature when they stayed in the Scottish Highlands castle together.

“I go into school and the classes and the people that I work with would be genuinely buzzing and enjoying it, that’s been such a boost that I’ve really enjoyed,” he added.

“So, yeah, it’s been great, the kids shout out catch words, like ‘convenient’, which I said to Linda, so it is fun.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Thursday.