Murderers could have been eligible for early release in MoJ blunder

Ministers have been forced to rewrite rules on early prison releases after discovering some murderers could be freed prematurely.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has quietly laid an order in Parliament changing the rules to prevent murderers from being released 40 per cent through their sentence rather than half way.

Murderers convicted in England and Wales are already exempt from Sir Keir Starmer’s early release scheme, but officials realised that some who were convicted abroad and are now in UK jails could be freed 40 per cent of the way through their sentences.

This is because some countries such as the Netherlands and Norway have “determinate” fixed term sentences for murder unlike the UK where convicted killers can only be freed if they are deemed safe by a parole board. The early release scheme in England and Wales only applies to offenders on determinate sentences.

The parliamentary order reveals murder is one of six offences where ministers are closing loopholes identified since the scheme was launched in September with the early release of 1,750 offenders.

It follows the blunder over the mistaken release of 37 criminals who had broken restraining orders including some convicted domestic abusers. All have since been returned to jail.

The other offences that will now be excluded from the early release scheme include revenge porn, defined as disclosing, or threatening to disclose, private sexual photos or films with intent to cause distress under section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

It also includes stalkers convicted of breaching orders under the protection of harassment act and offenders who have breached sexual harm prevention orders, designed to protect the public from sex pests.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We have kept the measures under review and acted immediately to address a small number of anomalies.”

Labour was forced to introduce the early release scheme, known as SDS40, after prisons in England and Wales came close to running out of spaces. There were fewer than 100 places left in adult male jails on the August Bank Holiday weekend after a surge in rioters being imprisoned over the Summer.

Domestic abuse campaigners have criticised the scheme for only including specified abuse offences such as coercive control, stalking and strangulation.

A jailed offender who has been convicted of assaulting their ex-partner, for example, remains eligible because it is not classed as a specific domestic abuse offence.

The SDS40 early release scheme is intended to last for only 18 months to allow for more prison places to be built and the Government’s sentencing review to be completed.

The review is expected to propose an expansion of sentences served at home under house arrest with curfews and tags to monitor offenders’ movements.

Courts would have powers to enforce the virtual prisons through the use of technology such as GPS tags, smart phones and special watches that remind offenders to attend meetings with probation officers, drug treatment courses and work placements.

The moves come in response to official forecasts that jails could again run out of space by Autumn next year despite the early release of thousands of prisoners after serving 40 per cent rather than half of their sentences.