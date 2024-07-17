Murillo fair lowdown available online

Potential event participants and exhibitors in Murillo's annual summer fair can now view information about prizes, entry forms and rules and regulations on the fair's website.

The three-day fair, now in its 133rd year, attracted about 9,000 visitors in 2023. This year's version is to take place Aug. 16-18.

It features lawn tractor and antique tractor rodeos, crafts and crops displays, events involving horses and competitions in various food categories.

"All animal exhibits must be in the grounds no later than 9 a.m. (on Aug. 17)," fair president Lindsey Kosolowski said on Tuesday.

"Craft and produce exhibits must be in by (Aug. 16)," she added.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can reach the fair board by email at info@murillofair.ca.

The fair's website is oliveragriculturalsociety.com.

Drivers suspended,

vehicles impounded

Two motorists were charged with speeding and stunt driving in Oliver Paipoonge on Saturday afternoon after police stopped two sedans on Boundary Drive.

According to Thunder Bay Police Service, both sedans were clocked at more than 100 km/h on the route, which has a posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

Both vehicles were impounded for 14 days and both drivers received 30-day licence suspensions, police said.

The drivers, who were not named, are to appear in Thunder Bay's provincial offences court, police said.

The alleged offences have not been proven in court.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal