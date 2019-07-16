Murray Bauman's Phone Number in "Stranger Things" Season 3 Gives a Huge Season 4 Clue

From Seventeen

Whether you just finished season 3 of Stranger Things for the first time or the 50th time since it was released on the Fourth of July, chances are you're looking for any and every single clue hidden in the series about season 4. While it still hasn't been confirmed yet by Netflix, the special post-credit scene and some other huge hints point to the show's likely return for another crazy season. But a new easter egg proves that there is still more to tell and it even asks fans to take an extra step to figure out what it is.

Major spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things below!

In episode 6 of season 3, Hopper tries to get a hold of Dr. Sam Owens over at the US Department of Energy to warn him about what is, happening in Hawkins with the Russians. He ends up calling a special secure number to get a hold of him and gives away Murray Bauman's phone number so he can call him back.

While fans probably didn't think anything of it, Brett Gelman, who plays Murray on the show, posted the phone number on his Instagram, giving fans a huge hint that they should call the number.

Of course, we decided to give it a try and it turns out there is a HUGE easter egg that is likely about season 4. When you first call the number, it seems to ring a few times before finally reaching Murray's answering machine.

"Hi. You have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of five and six p.m. as previously discussed. Okay?"

While this part is not that surprising, it is pretty shocking when Murray mentions Joyce, revealing that he's been trying to get in touch with her for quite some time.

"And if this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling. I've been trying to reach you. I have an update. It's about — well, it's probably best if we speak in person, it's not good or bad but it's something."

So what can this something be? Well, it likely has to do with Hopper's fate at the end of the season, that left fans wondering what is next for the sheriff of Hawkins.

It also wouldn't be a typical Murray message if he just ended it like that. There's also another message for anyone else who is trying to contact him.

"And if this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well, you think you're real clever getting my number don't you? Well, here's some breaking news for you. You're not clever. You're not special. You are simply one of the many, many nimwits to call here, and the closest you'll ever get to me is this pre-recorded message. So, at the beep, do me a favor. Hang up and never call here again. You are a parasite. Thank you and good day!"

Unfortunately, his mailbox is full so we can't let him know how excited we've been over the new season. Hopefully, Joyce runs over to his house so they can get to the bottom of this brand new mystery that might change everything.

