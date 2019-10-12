Murray prepares for tennis break as birth of child approaches

Sir Andy Murray has said he will take a brief break from tennis as he and his wife await their third child.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is planning a month-long break after next week's European Open but is ready to leave Antwerp early if Kim, 31, goes into labour.

He told The Times: "Obviously the baby can come any time from pretty much next week.

"I would adjust my schedule if I couldn't go to Antwerp.

"My plan is to play Antwerp and then I am done through to the Davis Cup.

"If the baby came early, I would miss Antwerp and then maybe play at the Paris Masters."

Sir Andy, 32, and Kim are already parents to daughters Sophia, three, and Edie, who will turn two next month.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sir Andy is ranked number 289 in the world after his return from a hip injury that could have ended his career.

He said: "I am surprised with how smooth (my return) has been.

"I had two years of having lots of pain after every single match. Now I play a match, the body hurts, I have some pain in my back, the muscles are tired and things like that, but my hip is fine and I couldn't remember what that was like before.

"I have been competitive so far. If I can keep improving a few things over the next few months, then maybe there is an outside chance I can get around there.

"I would like to be competitive in the big events against the best players. I'm not there yet, but I'm closer than I was a month ago, and much closer than a couple of months ago."