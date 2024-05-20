Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office helps with one of largest fentanyl drug busts in area

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office helped with a joint investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $350,000 in drugs, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Jantzen Henray Carter, 38, of Waverly Hall, was arrested in Muscogee County and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and failure to maintain lane, according to the post.

The post said 13 kilos of cocaine, four kilos of fentanyl and $50,000 in U.S. currency were seized in the investigation.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to the post.

The joint investigation included the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Previous drug busts in the area include a 2022 drug bust which led to the seizure of 496.4 grams of fentanyl and 265.5 grams of p-Fluorofentanyl, or about three-quarters of a kilo, which is enough to produce 380,000 doses, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

This would make this recent bust slightly over five times the amount of fentanyl seized in the 2022 bust.

A dose as small as two milligrams, which could fit on the tip of a pencil, can kill someone, according to the DEA.

A total of 3.34 pounds (approximately 1.5 kilograms) of heroine/fentanyl was seized by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in 2023, according to an annual report.