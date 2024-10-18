‘The museum’s already here’: campaign against new Guggenheim in Spain

An aerial view of the Murueta shipyard, where the Guggenheim Urdaibai museum is to be built.

A large and almost comically sinister fish named Guggenheim is on the loose in and around the ancient Basque town of Guernica, its jaws perilously close to snapping shut on a twitchy-looking tiddler called Urdaibai.

Images of the predator and its prey have been proliferating on posters, bus stops and walls in the area since last summer as fears grow over what the suggested outpost of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao could mean for Guernica and the adjacent Urdaibai biosphere reserve.

Although the Guggenheim, which opened 27 years ago this month, has proved a mighty engine in Bilbao’s shift from post-industrial decline to powerhouse of culture tourism, not everyone wants the experiment replicated.

Critics argue that the new museum, which would be spread across two sites – one in Guernica and one in Urdaibai – will ruin the 22,068-hectare biosphere reserve by bringing at least 140,000 visitors a year into the protected natural space.

Local groups and environmental NGOs such as Greenpeace, WWF, Ecologists in Action, Friends of the Earth and SEO/BirdLife, are calling for the project to be abandoned. It makes no sense, they say, to introduce such a large number of people into Urdaibai, which was declared a biosphere reserve by Unesco in 1984, and whose estuarine salt marshes and cliffs host both local wildlife and migrating birds, which stop off on the way from northern Europe to Africa.

But the scheme’s backers, who include the Guggenheim Foundation, the Basque government and local and regional authorities, say the museum is part of a wider attempt to revitalise and restore the area, attract investment and create jobs.

Opponents are almost as angry at the way in which the project has so far been implemented as they are at its possible consequences. Despite what campaigners call a total lack of consultation, the proposed entry point of the museum, the long-disused Dalia factory in Guernica – once one of the largest cutlery manufacturers in Europe – has already been bulldozed, save for its attractive 1950s facade.

According to the plans that have made their way into the public domain, that site will house “a residence and encounter” space. From there, visitors will embark on a path that will lead them a few kilometres out of Guernica and into the main museum site, which will be built in Urdaibai, on the site of what is currently a shipyard.

“The main thing here is that the project isn’t the result of any diagnosis, programme or planning,” says Joserra Díez, a member of the Guggenheim Urdaibai Stop platform, which is coordinating a large demonstration on Saturday. “It’s just something that’s cropped up because of the hunger of the Guggenheim Foundation in Bilbao to see how it can extend its successful museum project.”

Diego Ortuzar, a spokesperson for Ecologists in Action Bizkaia, is blunter still. He points out that the projected visitor numbers would be almost three times the current resident population of the entire area.

“This could wreck the whole area,” he says. “If the Guggenheim is built then the biosphere reserve will basically disappear. The area will cease to function as a protected natural area and will become something else: there will be roads and cars and hotels.”

Ortuzar, Díez and many others wonder how increased tourism – a phenomenon that has led to a series of protests across Spain in recent years – can possibly be the answer to the region’s post-industrial economic challenges.

“There are other alternatives as we don’t know what the result will be – we don’t know whether it will bring in lots of tourists and money or just make everything more expensive,” says Iñaki Arrazua, a 51-year-old cooperative worker who has stopped for a coffee in a cafe in Guernica.

“The people who live here have seen all the industry die off and now there are no factories. Industry has always been seen as synonymous with pollution but it doesn’t have to be like that these days – there’s AI and information technology and chips and everything. There are loads of options and lots of space here.”

Others, however, are more excited by the prospect of a large influx of visitors – and their wallets.

“We need it,” says one local bar owner. “If they’re going to put a big tourist draw here, then great. All the businesses here want more customers. Why wouldn’t you want that?”

Sources in the Basque regional government and the provincial authorities in the province of Bizkaia (Biscay) are keen to insist that their plan for the wider Busturialdea area is about more than just the Guggenheim.

“It’s also about basic infrastructure for education, health, employment, sanitation, water supplies, transport – and creating new economic activities,” they tell the Guardian. “And the museum is being advanced as a driving-force project that will help tackle some of those issues.”

Although they claim the plan remains at “very early stage”, they maintain that developing activity in the reserve is compatible with protecting the environment.

In any case, add the sources, no decision is imminent and they are keen for public consultations on the matter.

“No irreversible step will be taken over the next two years because we’re talking about a complex reality involving multiple actors and pieces,” they say. “Now is the time for talking and listening.”

Juan Ignacio Vidarte, the director-general of the Guggenheim Bilbao, also stresses that there are no concrete plans when it comes to the final shape of the museum. But he defends the project’s green credentials and its possible benefits, and says some parties in the Basque Country are seeking to politicise the issue for their own benefit.

While he understands people’s worries and their concerns about the lack of information, Vidarte says the new museum could help to energise the local economy.

“According to the development figures, this area is the second most depressed part of the Basque Country – and there’s a logic to that,” he says. “A lot of economic activities aren’t compatible with [Urdaibai’s] status as a natural reserve … We think a certain kind of tourism – but not just any kind of tourism – is compatible and we think the project we’re proposing has taken that very much into account.”

Vidarte also says that the idea of 140,000 visitors descending on Urdaibai is a distraction, and that tickets would have to be reserved in advance, allowing the museum to control daily visitor numbers.

Such arguments are unlikely to convince Ramón Gezuraga and his friend, José Antonio Urrutia, who are walking the paths in Urdaibai they have known since they were children six decades ago. They remember how people used to cut grass for their livestock here, and how the devastating floods of 1983 showed how vulnerable the area is.

As the late afternoon sun pours its light over the estuary, causing the feathers of a nearby kingfisher to sparkle, Gezuraga suspects that people are missing the point.

“One of the big questions among the hundreds we have is, ‘Do we need a Guggenheim Museum here?,’” he says. “Or is the museum already here?” He stretches his arms out as if to embrace the entire reserve.

“The museum’s already here,” he says. “Tell me what could be more beautiful than this?”