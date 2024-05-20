Museum appeals for post-war music treasures

The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Who are just some of the bands who have played in Swindon over the years [Swindon Library & Information Service]

Curators at the Swindon Museum and Art Gallery are putting together a new permanent collection to celebrate the town’s popular music culture.

Volunteers are creating the collection to highlight any performers who grew up in the town or have visited.

Voluntary researchers have said there is some 'amazing material' relating to theatre in the town, but feel that they currently lack items representative of the music and performers linked to Swindon.

The music collection is expected to go on display at its new location on Euclid Street.

The Museum is appealing for any post-war music items relating to McIlroys Ballroom, The Brunel Rooms, Locarno, Oasis or any other music venues that attracted top talent after the Second World War.

The museum is also interested in material related to Swindon-based bands, programmes, ticket stubs, t-shirts or posters, including more bands like eighties rock group XTC.

Swindon Museum and Art Gallery closed its doors at Apsley House in 2020 and is the process of relocating to Swindon Borough Council's offices in Euclid Street.

The council said the new location - renamed Museum and Art Swindon - will provide around 40% extra display room and more accessible space.

The museum is expected to reopen its doors this Spring [Swindon Library & Information Service]

Swindon Museums’ Collections and Exhibitions’ Manager, John Wood, says their collections grow through donations as each item represents a significant part of the town's history.

Mr Wood said: "The objects don’t have to be old either, we’ll happily consider material from 1945 right up to the present day.

Any items we accept into the collections will be preserved for the future and add to the stories we can tell.”

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links