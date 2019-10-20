This Museum Goes for the Gold in Accessible Design

From ELLE Decor

Just months before the world’s greatest athletes gather in Tokyo next year for the 2020 Summer Olympics, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is set to open in a 60,000-square-foot building in Colorado Springs, Colorado, home of the U.S. Olympic Training Center. When the museum opens in April, with exhibitions documenting the history of Team USA and a new permanent location for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, an estimated 300,000 people a year will be able to experience what organizers hope will be the most accessible and inclusive museum in America.



Photo credit: Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro More

Throughout the construction of the museum, designed by the architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro, planners have worked with a number of athletes to ensure that accessibility is at the forefront of the building’s design. The result is a state-of-the-art museum that visitors can experience together, regardless of disability—all visitors travel through the galleries by way of a long, spiraling ramp. There are no stairs in the entire building.

As for the exhibits themselves, you can experience being shoulder to shoulder with Team USA athletes as you enter a mock arena for the opening ceremony or simulate athletic training in any number of sports, ranging from skiing to sledge hockey—ice hockey for players with disabilities—in the museum’s interactive galleries.







Photo credit: Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro More

Photo credit: Hearst Owned More

Story continues