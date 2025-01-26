Museum project puts disabled people at forefront

Artists will be able to "explore their unique experiences of living life with a disability" in their own city, say project organisers [Julian Eales]

A museum and an arts school for adults with learning disabilities will place "disabled people in the storytelling seat" after receiving a substantial grant.

The project is a co-production by The Museum of Cambridge and the Rowan Humberstone arts centre.

It was made possible after receiving a a £99,802 grant from the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund through the Museums Association.

Rowan chief executive Cherie Evans said the aim was to tell "often unheard stories of disabled people in Cambridgeshire - past, present, and future".

'A voice in their own city'

"This project will provide an opportunity for our artists to explore their unique experiences of living life with a disability and to express this experience through their own stories and art," she continued.

"We believe that contributing to this research project based in their own city will give our community a voice and an opportunity to be at the forefront of their own histories."

Objects made by disabled craftspeople, such as this carving of a young Queen Victoria, can already be found in the museum's collections [The Museum of Cambridge]

The museum, which tells the story of 300 years of Cambridgeshire history and heritage, said disabled people would be at "the forefront of researching, curating, and sharing" their histories.

Their stories are already present in its collection of more than 40,000 everyday objects, including family photographs showing people with disabilities, workhouse records and objects made by craftspeople with disabilities.

But organisers said there was "little institutional research conducted on disabled experiences within the museum's collection" and the project would "take vital steps toward more equitable storytelling".

Alex Smaridge, engagement and collections manager, said: "This project is a pivotal step for the Museum of Cambridge, placing disabled people in the storytelling seat of disabled histories.

"We're proud to collaborate with Rowan Humberstone to ensure these stories are told with authenticity, respect, and lasting impact."

Organisers hope the project will inspire other institutions in the UK to take up similar collaborative models.

