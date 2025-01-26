Museum project puts disabled people at forefront

Katy Prickett - BBC News, Cambridgeshire
·2 min read
The Museum of Cambridge, a cream-painted three storey 16th century former coaching inn, which has green-painted windows. The image shows the museum at right angles to a junction. Its gable end has Museum of Cambridge written in black letters. People are crossing the road towards it.
Artists will be able to "explore their unique experiences of living life with a disability" in their own city, say project organisers [Julian Eales]

A museum and an arts school for adults with learning disabilities will place "disabled people in the storytelling seat" after receiving a substantial grant.

The project is a co-production by The Museum of Cambridge and the Rowan Humberstone arts centre.

It was made possible after receiving a a £99,802 grant from the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund through the Museums Association.

Rowan chief executive Cherie Evans said the aim was to tell "often unheard stories of disabled people in Cambridgeshire - past, present, and future".

'A voice in their own city'

"This project will provide an opportunity for our artists to explore their unique experiences of living life with a disability and to express this experience through their own stories and art," she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe that contributing to this research project based in their own city will give our community a voice and an opportunity to be at the forefront of their own histories."

A wooden carving of Queen Victoria, showing her as a young woman. The carving is detailed and reveals a small crown perched on top of her head, her hair pulled back in a bun, beads around her neck and a low-cut dress. The figure is side on and has its back to a window
Objects made by disabled craftspeople, such as this carving of a young Queen Victoria, can already be found in the museum's collections [The Museum of Cambridge]

The museum, which tells the story of 300 years of Cambridgeshire history and heritage, said disabled people would be at "the forefront of researching, curating, and sharing" their histories.

Their stories are already present in its collection of more than 40,000 everyday objects, including family photographs showing people with disabilities, workhouse records and objects made by craftspeople with disabilities.

But organisers said there was "little institutional research conducted on disabled experiences within the museum's collection" and the project would "take vital steps toward more equitable storytelling".

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Smaridge, engagement and collections manager, said: "This project is a pivotal step for the Museum of Cambridge, placing disabled people in the storytelling seat of disabled histories.

"We're proud to collaborate with Rowan Humberstone to ensure these stories are told with authenticity, respect, and lasting impact."

Organisers hope the project will inspire other institutions in the UK to take up similar collaborative models.

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Bill Gates Reveals 'Miserable' Divorce from Ex-Wife Melinda 'Was the Mistake I Regret the Most'

    The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated provi

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • "Heartbroken" Kate Middleton Might Break Royal Tradition Over Prince George's Future

    Kate Middleton is poised to break royal tradition when it comes to Prince George's future, is "heartbroken" at prospect of him attending Eton.

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide their time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to approach containing some of the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism s

  • Gas price expert: Trump has 'costly' option to shut Canadian oil out of U.S. refineries

    Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • Trump says he may consider rejoining World Health Organization

    President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth— Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck with his speech at a rally in Las Vegas Saturday night. According to Mediaite, the newly-elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines for the f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Miley Cyrus, Siblings and Mom Tish 'Don't Want' a 'Family Feud' with Billy Ray After 'Drama' of 2024: Source (Exclusive)

    The Cyrus family has made headlines in recent days thanks to an open letter written by Billy Ray's son Trace

  • Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

    Brazilian officials demanded that U.S. agents remove handcuffs from a group of deportees who were flown to the South American country on Friday, with a prominent minister in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government calling the practice "blatant disrespect" for the rights of his fellow citizens. Federal police, acting under the instructions of Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, met the flight after it made an unexpected landing in the Amazonian city of Manaus due to technical problems, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Saturday. The handcuffs were removed from the passengers after the intervention of the Brazilian police, the government said.