Museum to raise £58k to buy Battle of Britain medals

A museum in Hawkinge, near Folkestone, has less than three weeks to raise £58,000 to buy six sets of Battle of Britain aircrew medals before the owner sells them to private buyers.

Kent Battle of Britain Museum Trust launched the appeal last week and raised £8,000 within 48 hours.

Dave Brocklehurst MBE, chairperson and trustee of the charity, said the owner is due to fly to the UK from New Zealand on 28 February to sell his collection.

"We have the rare opportunity to protect these medals for the nation and display them for perpetuity in the museum," said Mr Brocklehurst

"Every penny counts and it will help us raise as much funds required to stop these medals being sold into a private collection or broken up and sold as separate lots," he added.

"It is absolutely critical we purchase these medals. We are the world's largest Battle of Britain collection of memorabilia.

"We want to ensure these medals are in our care because they tell the stories of the six young men who fought so bravely in the Battle of Britain."

The pilots were from New Zealand - only one survived World War Two and died of old age, while one was killed in the Battle of Britain and the other four died by the end of the war.

Mr Brocklehurst, who is also a historian, said the museum hoped to acquire the medals in time for the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

He said it was important to remember the sacrifices of Commonwealth soldiers who took part in the campaign.

He added: "The pilots involved in the Battle of Britain faced great risks so we are confident we can achieve our fundraising goal.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported us."

