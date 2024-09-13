Museums' security guards threaten strike action

Security guards at London's Science and Natural History museums are threatening to strike over what they describe as a “disrespectful and demoralising” pay offer, their union has said.

The workers are being balloted on whether to take industrial action, starting next month.

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union said the latest offer of £13.15 an hour by their employer, security contractor Wilson James, was “too little, too late”.

Wilson James, the firm to which both museums have outsourced their security services, said it highly valued its employees and remained dedicated to finding a solution to the dispute.

A UVW spokesperson said the pay offer was below last year's inflation rate.

The guards, who are asking for £16 an hour, currently earn £11.95 an hour and are not eligible for sick pay until the fourth day of the absence.

They are also demanding more annual leave and compassionate leave.

'Hard to make ends meet'

If the ballot approves industrial action, guards would strike on an intermittent basis between 21 October and 3 April.

Science Museum security guard Catherine Campbell said: “I feel demoralised and sad that I’ve not had a proper pay rise.

“I’ve been a security guard for 13 years here and I’m also a fully trained first aider…This can be stressful to deal with. I am always happy to help and do my best but I believe this level of responsibility should be reflected in my salary."

Her colleague Bayo Owolabi said: "The rising cost of rent, energy, groceries, and transport has made it hard to make ends meet.”

Kingsley Ampofo, a security guard at the Natural History Museum, said he had to work overtime to make ends meet.

The Science Museum is one of the most-visited attractions in London [Google ]

UVW general secretary Petros Elia said many of the guards, who are mainly migrant workers, protected millions of visitors every year and should not be the lowest paid at the museums.

Mr Elia said the museums’ decision to outsource its security work made guards feel like “second-class workers” and he is calling for the service to be brought back in house.

A Wilson James spokesperson said: “We are actively engaged in conversations with our colleagues and formally recognised trade union representatives at the Science Museum and Natural History Museum and remain dedicated to seeking an effective pay resolution.”

The Science Museum and the Natural History Museum referred the Local Democracy Reporting Service to to Wilson James’s statement.

