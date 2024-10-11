Museums' security staff vote to strike

Science and Natural History Museum security guards have voted to strike over pay and sick leave, their union has announced.

United Voices of the World (UWV) said 96% of its members working at the locations voted to start strike for three days from 25 October and are expected to picket outside the Science Museum.

The union has said no further strikes are planned but hopes the move encourages the guards' employer Wilson James, to negotiate.

Wilson James has said it offers workers a competitive wage and remains dedicated to fair and transparent negotiations, which have been ongoing since early 2024.

The vote, on a turnout of 96%, means UVW can hold further strikes without balloting again for another six months.

The guards, who until this month earned £11.95 an hour, are demanding £16 an hour, full sick pay from day one and one more week of annual leave.

They have called the current hourly offer of £13.15 - backdated to April - insufficient.

'We want respect'

Catherine Campbell, a Science Museum guard, said: "This is a tough job, during half term we expect between 14,000 and 15,000 people in a day.

"We deal with at least seven first aid situations a day, anything from strokes to fainting, we must be ready for anything and everything

"The guards at the Natural History Museum and Science Museum are no longer invisible, we want respect, we want the bosses to come and speak to us because we deserve a seat at the table and better pay and conditions."

Petros Elia, general secretary for UVW, said: "These workers, many of whom are migrants, are responsible for the safety of millions of visitors and priceless artefacts, yet they’re paid some of the lowest wages in the museum."

A Wilson James spokesperson said: "We value our colleagues at the museums and recognise their vital contributions to protecting such treasured national institutions.

"We will do everything we can to maintain service through the strike period, and ensure the safety, comfort, and satisfaction of families and children excited to visit the museums during half term."

