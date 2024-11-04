Music classes in Gaza ease the trauma of displaced children

STORY: :: Gaza's displaced children find solace in singing classes held by volunteers

:: Nuseirat, Gaza

:: Saleh Jabr, Volunteer music instructor

"I was a student at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, but because of the war, I couldn't complete my music studies. I decided to go to the shelter centres to teach the children music and choral singing. The children of Gaza have been living for a whole year now, surrounded by the sounds of shelling—awful sounds, cries, and the voices of martyrs. So we decided to change these sounds that they are listening to for a whole year, instead of the sounds of shelling, we replace it with other sounds."

:: November 3, 2024

Playing on his oud and teaching children how to sing, volunteer music instructor Saleh Jabr wishes to replace the sounds of shelling that haunt these children with uplifting melodies.

Despite the devastation, Abou Shareb remains hopeful that one day the war will end and life will return to normal.