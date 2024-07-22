Music fans rub shoulders with generals and artists at Kyiv festival, united by inescapable war

CBC

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the end of this year's Halifax Pride parade on Saturday afternoon. More than 100 organizations and groups participated in the parade that shut down much of downtown Halifax and saw thousands of people line the surrounding streets.Much of the parade was over when a small group of protesters ran into the middle of the road and forced the procession to a halt. "Most of us are queer and we want to reclaim Pride as something that belongs to the people and not the