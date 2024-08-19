Music On The Mountain

The Daily Beast

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William and their family for a Nerf battle at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall in Norfolk last weekend, according to the Daily Mail.Kate, who is recovering from cancer, “grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around and played stuck in the mud with her kids,” Norfolk Nerf Parties boss Georgina Barron wrote in a Facebook post.Kate shared her cancer diagnosis in March, revealing that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January. Read more a