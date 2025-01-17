Music stars among mourners at Johnnie Walker's funeral

Johnnie Walker hosted his final show on Radio 2 in October [BBC]

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, as well as former BBC Radio 2 colleagues of Johnnie Walker, were among the mourners at the late DJ's funeral.

The veteran disc jockey's death aged 79 was announced by his friend and fellow Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris in December.

Former colleagues Simon Mayo, Jeremy Vine and Tony Blackburn were among those attending the service at St Peter's Church in Shaftesbury, Dorset.

Following the memorial service, Walker's friends and loved ones gathered to watch the cortege of Harley Davidson riders escort the DJ's hearse.

Walker was an avid fan of the US bikes, whose riders organise a "ride of honour" for late bikers who die.

A cortege of Harley Davidson riders escorted the DJ's hearse [PA Media]

In December legendary rock star Plant paid tribute to Walker, saying he was "a defender and gatekeeper of great musical taste".

He added Walker was "a cool, kind man who kept the bar high for all of us who loved him".

Walker retired from his Radio 2's Sounds Of The 70s and The Rock Show due to ill health last October after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Walker's former colleagues Tony Blackburn, Ken Bruce and Jeremy Vine were among the mourners [PA Media]

He began his radio career in 1966 on Swinging Radio England, an offshore pirate station, before moving to Radio Caroline.

In 1969 he was recruited by BBC Radio 1 and then joined Radio 2 in 1997 where he remained until his retirement.

It was on Sounds of the 70s that the programme's new host Harris announced his friend's death on New Year's Eve.

Also in attendance on Friday were BBC and ITV sports presenter John Inverdale, former BBC presenter Suzi Perry, radio host Paul Gambaccini and Green Wing star Pippa Haywood.

Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant also attended the service [PA Media]

Prog-rock icon Rick Wakeman performed a rendition of his track Gone But Not Forgotten - which he also played at the memorial of former Countdown host Richard Whiteley.

Wakeman said in a post on X on Thursday that he was "very proud" Walker's wife Tiggy, who cared for him during his lung disease condition and helped with producing his radio show at home, had asked him to perform at the funeral.

Tiggy - who was dressed in pink for the service - paid tribute to her husband on 31 December, saying he remained his "charming, humorous self to the end".

"Bless that extraordinary husband of mine, who is now in a place of peace," she added.

