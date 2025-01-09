Music teacher convicted of assault for holding pupil upside down to ‘cheer her up’ spared ban

A music teacher was convicted of assault after he held a pupil upside down by the ankles to “cheer her up”.

Sean Haythornthwaite, who was described as having a “quiet and calm” manner, claimed he took on a “parental role” to try to make the girl laugh after she had been hiding under a table following an argument.

The teacher told the school the girl was “laughing when he picked her up and the others in the class laughed with her, not at her”.

But after a parent complained, he was reported to the police and ultimately found guilty of assault after a trial.

Haythornthwaite said he made a “well intended but poor choice” that “ruined my life and destroyed my career”.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard Haythornthwaite was employed by Cumbria county council as a music teacher, and was working at Seascale Primary School near Whitehaven at the time of the incident in February 2022.

‘Very much out of character’

After a police investigation and trial, the teacher was convicted of assault by beating at Workington magistrates’ court in July later that year, sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Haythornthwaite had been working for six years at the time of the incident, and was part way through his postgraduate certificate in education, the panel heard.

A woman, who was not named, told the panel she was “utterly shocked” when she heard about the allegation. It was “very much out of character”, she said, describing Haythornthwaite as having a “quiet and calm” manner.

Another witness said the teacher was “upset” and “really distressed... He was a bit devastated... He just seemed broken”.

Explaining his actions, the teacher told the panel: “I took a parental role in a situation to try and cheer a child up because they are my responsibility and because I did not have the knowledge to keep myself safe in a teaching environment.

“I made a well intended but poor choice, one that ruined my life and destroyed my teaching career.”

Haythornthwaite also said that his “only prior experience to this role has been training adults in either admin or retail posts”.

“I did not have a teaching qualification and no prior experience of working in a school environment or working with children,” he added.

‘No intent to harm’

The panel concluded that Haythornthwaite’s conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct, but drew short of banning him from the teaching profession.

“The panel took the view that Haythornthwaite’s conduct was not malicious and was out of character,” a written decision said.

“There was no intent by Haythornthwaite to harm [the pupil].

“Haythornthwaite’s behaviour did not lead to a sentence of imprisonment, which was indicative that the offence was at the less serious end of the possible spectrum.

“I have concluded that a prohibition order is not proportionate or in the public interest.”