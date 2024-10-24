Musical guests stump for Trump, Harris in last sprint to Election Day

Powerhouse celebrities are turning up on the campaign trail for both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Country singer Jason Aldean took the stage at a rally in Duluth, Ga., Wednesday evening to introduce Trump. The Georgia native, who was also spotted sitting next to Trump at the Republican National Convention in July, touted his friendship with the former president.

“He’s a president who when knocked down, gets back up, raises his fist in the air and says ‘fight,’” Aldean said, referring to a now infamous photo of Trump after the first assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, standing with his fist in the air, chanting, "Fight, fight, fight."

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump with Jason Aldean during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“And to me that’s a warrior," Aldean said. "That’s who we need running this country right now.”

Aldean and his wife have had ties to Trump for years. He defended the former president on social media earlier this year after Trump was criminally convicted by a New York jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The singer on Wednesday also emphasized Georgia’s swing state status, telling the crowd that “every vote is necessary, so do not sit this one out.”

In another key battleground a day prior, a different high-profile artist was stumping in his home state for Harris.

Rapper and Detroit-native Eminem appeared at a rally in Michigan's largest city Tuesday evening to introduce former President Barack Obama, who has been stumping for Harris across swing states in the final weeks before Election Day.

In brief remarks, Eminem encouraged the crowd to get out and vote, noted his support for Harris, and then turned the stage over to Obama. And the former president began his speech with a nod to Eminem's award-winning song, "Lose Yourself."

“Now, I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting,” Obama rapped to a cheering audience.

