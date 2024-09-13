Musk brands Australia 'fascists' over fines for tech giants spreading misinformation

Elon Musk has slammed Australia as "fascists" in response to proposed laws aimed at fining social media platforms for failing to curb misinformation. The "combating misinformation" bill, introduced Thursday, grants authorities powers to fine tech giants up to five percent of annual turnover. Musk's comment came via his platform X.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has likened the Australian government to "fascists", attacking proposed laws that would fine social media giants for failing to stem the spread of misinformation.

Australia introduced a "combating misinformation" bill on Thursday, which includes sweeping powers to fine tech giants up to five percent of their yearly turnover for breaching online safety obligations.

"Fascists," posted Musk in a one-word reply on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which he owns.

Musk's salvo threatened to rekindle his long-running spat with the Australian government.

The country's online watchdog took Musk's company to court earlier this year, alleging it had failed to remove "extremely violent" videos that showed a Sydney preacher being stabbed.

But it abruptly dropped its attempt to force a global takedown order on X after Musk scored a legal victory in a preliminary hearing, a move he celebrated as a free speech triumph.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- has said Musk's takeover coincided with a rise in "toxicity and hate" on the platform.

Australia has been at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media platforms.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Australian PM slams 'arrogant billionaire' Elon Musk amid censorship row

No, Kamala Harris did not pledge to shut down X if elected President

How long can the new French PM last? Is Brazil right to switch off X? How did AfD win in Germany?